UAE: Haven't received your Emirates ID? Here's what to do

Step-by-step process to renew your Emirates ID online.

Some UAE residents who have renewed their Emirates IDs are yet to receive them. This is because the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is in the process of issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.

With Emirates ID being a mandatory document to access all government and some private services, some residents are worried.

If you are one of them, there is nothing to worry about. All you need to do is download the ICA UAE Smart app and follow simple steps.

The ICA has explained that card applicants can continue availing of services by using the electronic version of their IDs till the physical ones are printed and dispatched.

This e-version can be used for all government services as it is as valid as the physical one.

The ICA has coordinated with all the authorities concerned; and service and business providers to offer services based on the e-Emirates ID.

Here is a step-by-step guide to access your e-Emirates ID:

1. Login to the ICA website or download the ICA UAE Smart.

2. Login to the system using the UAE Pass or personal account details.

3. Apply for Emirates ID renewal and receive notification.

4. Login to the system and click on ‘Personal Wallet’.

5. Choose the ID and press the QR code to get its electronic version.

6. Use the e-version as an authenticated version for all services.

The Emirates ID is an identity card issued by the ICA, which is a legal requirement for all UAE citizens and residents.

New designs for Emirati passports and Emirates IDs were first announced in November last year after a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new identity documents will feature additional visual and electronic security features to combat identity fraud and to strengthen national and international confidence in travel documents.