UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app.
The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.
It features a QR code, which facilitates its reading for official purposes at government departments.
The authority called on ID applicants to use the e-version for all government services till their physical cards are printed.
The e-version of the card is as valid as the physical one.
More details to follow.
