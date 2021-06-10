UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version

The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.

It features a QR code, which facilitates its reading for official purposes at government departments.

The authority called on ID applicants to use the e-version for all government services till their physical cards are printed.

The e-version of the card is as valid as the physical one.

