Government
Logo
 
HOME > News > Government

UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version

Filed on June 10, 2021

The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app.


The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started issuing a new advanced version of the Emirates ID.

The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA UAE Smart app.

It features a QR code, which facilitates its reading for official purposes at government departments.

The authority called on ID applicants to use the e-version for all government services till their physical cards are printed.

The e-version of the card is as valid as the physical one.

More details to follow.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/government/uae-ministry-issues-new-rules-for-animal-welfare macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1010,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 