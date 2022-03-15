World's most wanted: Dubai Police chief reveals how they pull off high-profile arrests

Arrests a resultcCollaboration with law enforcement agencies around the world, Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri says.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 3:53 PM

The Dubai Police chief on Tuesday said the recent high-profile arrests are a result of successful collaboration with the law enforcement agencies of other countries.

While speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural edition of the World Police Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the Summit is a platform to have direct contact and communication with the chiefs of police from around the world.

In reply to a query about some high-profile arrests being made by Dubai Police, he said, “Yes, recently we had a lot of people being taking off here. Its credit goes not only to Dubai Police but also to the law enforcement agencies around the world.”

In August 2021, the Dubai Police announced the arrest of Italy’s most wanted men Raffaele Imperiale and Raffaele Mauriello.

Imperiale was the alleged kingpin of organised crime syndicate 'Camorra' which is involved in drugs and weapons trafficking crimes across international borders. While Mauriello was responsible for plotting and executing murders and assassinations using unlicensed firearms.

“We have well-established relations with other police around the world. We share a lot of things including security information, best practices or new technologies that we are using. Here at the Summit, we try to further strengthen relation and contact with the other law enforcement entities,” he added.

The four-day World Police Summit has seen senior law-enforcement officials from the US, UK, Europe, Australia, Asia, Middle East and global bodies such as Interpol and the International Association of Chiefs of Police attending the event.

Al Marri revealed that the World Police Summit will become an annual feature and it will become a reference point for other law enforcement agencies.

He added that said this summit is meant to share and exchange experiences and knowledge with the other policing authorities around the world. The Dubai Police chief also met three chiefs of police from other countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Sharing a success story of Dubai Police, Al Marri revealed that many people didn’t believe when Dubai Police introduced autonomous Drone Box for surveillance and other purposes. But now they have got requests from different police forces who also want to adopt this new technology.

