Dubai: Gang arrested for duping resident with fake $15 million bills

The gang members first sent $1.5 million in exchange for Dh1 million

By Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 4:04 PM

Dubai Police arrested an African gang after trying to con a Dubai resident using counterfeit $15 million bills.

The men sent the victim fake $1.5 million bills and sought Dh1 million in return by claiming they wanted to invest in the country. But the victim grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Colonel Salah Bo Assiba, director of the Department for Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police, said the department received the tip-off from the Arab man, who reported that an African gang pretended to contact him from outside the UAE. They said they were owners of a glass company and were willing to invest $15 million in the UAE in return for Dh1 million.

As part of the deal, they first sent $1.5 million to the man through a representative in the country.

Communicating with the gang under the police’s supervision, the Arab man then arranged a meeting with the men in his office to procure $15 million.

“Following an accurate plan, a team of officers raided the site at about 8pm on the day and arrested the suspects with the counterfeit bills of $15 million in their possession,” said Bo Assiba.

Upon their arrest, the African gang confessed their plans to defraud using the amount seized.The gang members have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

