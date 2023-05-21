UAE weather: Yellow, orange alert issued as rain hits several parts of the country

Strong winds expected that may cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility

Rains and hail lashed several parts of the UAE on Saturday (May 20) and will likely continue on Sunday as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a cloudy day ahead.

The day ahead will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some Western and Eastern areas and extending over some internal and coastal areas.

The NCM has reported moderate to light rain at Sharjah International Airport, in Al Batayih (Sharjah), Meshairef (Ajman), Al Dhait South (Ras Al Khaimah), Mukherz (Al Dhafrah region), Al Faqa/ Al Shiwayb (Al Ain).

The Met department has also issued yellow and orange alerts, warning residents to remain vigilant and to expect hazardous conditions when they venture out. According to the authority, residents should expect strong winds, reaching 45 Km/h and rough sea at times, especially with clouds with wave height reaching 6 FT in the Oman Sea, from 04:10 until 23:00 Sunday, 21/05/2023.

This may cause blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. Authorities have issued multiple warnings for both rain and dust. The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times with the clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The temperatures in Abu Dhabi are expected to reach a scorching 44ºC, while in Dubai, they will reach a slightly lower but still sweltering 41ºC. The humidity levels in both cities will range from 15% to 50%.

