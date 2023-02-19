UAE weather: Yellow fog alert issued, temperatures to dip to 12ºC

There could be a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which could drop even further at times, over some internal eastern areas

Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 6:31 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds, will blow strong at times over the sea.

The authority has issued a yellow fog alert for areas in the country. The alert says: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drops even further at times over some internal eastern areas from 3.30am until 8.30am on Sunday."

Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas. Humidity levels will range from 55 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman sea.

