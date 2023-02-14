UAE weather: Temperatures to dip to 8ºC, light to moderate winds

Al Sisi is leading a high-level delegation participating in the Summit
The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds, with blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai. There will be an increase in temperatures today.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 15 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
