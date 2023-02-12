Flydubai flight diverted due to adverse weather

Adnec Group delivers strong 2022 performance, contributes to economic development in Abu Dhabi
The new corporate identity reflects the group’s renewed vision and message, as it works to expand its scope of business and its geographic presence
A flydubai flight to Russia was diverted to Azerbaijan due to adverse weather conditions. A spokesperson for the airline told Khaleej Times that flight number FZ 905 from Dubai International (DXB) to Makhachkala Airport (MCX) on February 11 was diverted to Baku Airport (GYD).
“Passengers were provided with refreshments, as required, and continued their journey to Makhachkala at 1.32pm local time on February 12. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,” the spokesperson added.
Local media in Azerbaijan reported that the flight was diverted due to heavy fog in Makhachkala.
Last week, an Emirates flight from Sydney to Dubai was diverted to Perth due to a medical emergency on board. Another bound for Brussels was diverted to the Iraqi city of Erbil due to a mid-air medical emergency.
ALSO READ:
The new corporate identity reflects the group’s renewed vision and message, as it works to expand its scope of business and its geographic presence
About 311 plots fetech Dh2 billion while 1,999 apartment and villa sales soled for Dh4.59 billion, according to Dubai Land Department data
Aside from the UAE, the show is anticipated to attract over 120 exhibitors from more than 40 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Cyprus, Portugal, Pakistan, and India, among many more countries providing incentives to interested investors
Company’s board recommends a cash dividend of 8 fils per share
IPO proceeds of Dh2.2b drives net debt reduction to Dh1.1b
Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year
Géant Express Now Open in Marina Quays and Nshama Town Square in Dubai
In January, FAB, the UAE’s largest bank, was considering a takeover bid for the London-headquartered bank