UAE weather: Temperatures rise to 47ºC, up to 90% humidity in Abu Dhabi

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 7:27 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.


Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 10 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 30 to 80 Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea.

