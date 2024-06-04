UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog; temperatures to reach 47ºC

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 7:14 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning for fog on Tuesday (June 4).

The met cautioned against a decline in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times until 8.30am today.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility due to the foggy conditions. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair weather on Tuesday (June 4).

The weather department noted that low clouds will appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains, with an increase in temperature.

Temperature in internal areas will reach up to 47ºC. In Al Quaa, the temperature will reach up to 46ºC, with the humidity reaching up to 65 per cent.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.