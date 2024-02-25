UAE weather: Rain, drop in temperatures expected on Monday

More than 58,000 nominations from across the region were received for the 4th edition
The UAE will witness partly cloudy to cloudy weather on Monday, with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures, the country's weather body has warned.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that the weather will become humid at night and on Tuesday morning, with a possibility of fog or light fog forming over some internal areas.
The winds will be light to moderate in speed and active especially over the sea and will be dusty, it added.
Earlier on Sunday, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to prioritise safe and attentive driving during rain and unpredictable weather, doubling down on the necessity of avoiding distractions and focusing solely on the road.
"When the speed reduction system on roads is activated, motorists should strictly adhere to the designated speed limits; maintain a safe distance from other vehicles; avoid abrupt braking, and slow down considerably when turning to prevent skids. Pull over to the side of the road immediately if visibility becomes limited," Abu Dhabi Police's Traffic and Patrols Directorate said in a statement.
Driving in rain demands proactive measures for passengers' safety, the statement said, stressing the importance of ensuring clear vision by keeping car windows clean and maintaining headlights for optimal visibility.
