UAE weather: Low clouds to bring rain; maximum temperature to reach 29°C

It will be humid by night and Friday morning; the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 6:29 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear, with a probability of light rainfall over some eastern areas and islands westward.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a maximum temperature of 29°C. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: