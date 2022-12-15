UAE weather: Low clouds to bring rain; maximum temperature to reach 29°C

Psychologists believe that the hectic pace of life and demanding workdays are putting an immense amount of pressure on mental and brain health
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear, with a probability of light rainfall over some eastern areas and islands westward.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a maximum temperature of 29°C. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 21°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
