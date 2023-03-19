UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to drop to 19ºC

The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities
The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said.
There is a chance of rainfall over some areas, especially western and internal parts of the country.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 28ºC. The emirates will see lows of 20ºC and 19ºC respectively.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
