UAE weather: Alert issued for rough seas; significant decrease in temperatures

Winds will cause blowing dust and sand, which will reduce horizontal visibility

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 6:30 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty during the day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be a significant decrease in temperatures. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will both see a high of 24°C. The emirates will see lows of 18°C and 19°C respectively.

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.

NCM has issued yellow and orange alerts for rough seas. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

