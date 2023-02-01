UAE weather: Cold spell to continue throughout February, says NCM

Humidity is expected to increase this month, with chances of fog and mist, especially over the coastal areas

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 4:47 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 5:01 PM

Weather in the UAE will remain cold throughout February, though temperatures may slightly increase over some areas in the second half of the month, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Wednesday.

In its climate report for the month, the NCM said the average maximum temperatures during this month may range from 23°C to 28°C, while the minimum may fall between 12°C and 16°C.

February is one of the winter months when the Arabian Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian high-pressure system associated with the cold air mass coming from the north; hence, temperatures would continue to drop in general, the forecasters predicted.

“The country is affected by the passage of low-pressure systems coming from the Mediterranean Sea, leading to unstable weather conditions with fresh south winds caused blowing dust/sand. Clouds also developed over scattered areas with rain at times,” said the NCM report.

“Southeasterly winds prevailed during mornings becoming northwesterly during afternoon, while the country is affected by fresh northwesterly winds (Shamal).”

The forecasters said relative humidity increases during this month with chances of fog and mist, especially over the coastal areas.

Did you know?

>> In 2021, February showed the highest frequency of fog with 18 foggy instances and four misty days.

>> The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 317mm in Al Huwailat in 1988.

>>Lowest minimum air temperature recorded was -5.7 °C on Jebel Jais in 2017.

>>The highest wind speed recorded was 141kph in Jebel Mebreh in 2010.

