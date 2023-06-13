Watch: UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed meet in Abu Dhabi, discuss wellbeing of the people

They also discussed the development of the country

Photos: WAM

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 9:35 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, they discussed a number of topics related to the progress of the UAE and ways to enhance the country's development and the wellbeing of its people.

Also attending the meeting were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his meeting with the UAE President.

He captioned the image, "During my meeting today with my brother, the President of the State, may God preserve him, at the Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi."

Here's a look at their official meeting:

The others who attended the meeting were: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

