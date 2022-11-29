Watch: UAE President meets Crown Prince of Dubai at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis

The Rashid Rover is set to blast off at 12.39pm, UAE time, tomorrow
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tuesday Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance.
The leaders engaged in friendly conversations about the nation's development strategy, citizen issues, and everything that could enhance social welfare and quality of life.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
