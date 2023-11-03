Watch: Stunning display of 6,000 flags creates image of Dubai leadership

Baby Mohammed was wearing a grey pullover in the picture shared on Instagram stories
On November 3, 2023, the citizens and residents of UAE came together to celebrate Flag Day, paying homage to the iconic symbol of the nation.
At Umm Suqeim beach in Dubai, a stunning display of 6,000 flags created an image of Dubai's leadership.
A video on X, uploaded by Dubai Press Club, shows the magnificent work of art – with the national anthem playing in the background.
The 35-second-long video was captioned, "The Flag Garden creatively reflects Dubai’s spirit and its gratitude to its leadership, featuring 6,000 flags arranged to create portraits of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmed on Umm Suqeim beach."
Watch the video below:
Celebrated on November 3 every year, Flag Day see Emiratis and expats raising the UAE colours high — expressing pride in the country's excellence and achievements.
