Video: Popular Dubai parks, playgrounds get makeover

Four playgrounds in popular parks in Dubai were completely renovated to provide visitors and residents enhanced recreational and sports activities.
The Dubai Municipality announced on Friday that painting and beautification works were carried out in two playgrounds in Al Barsha Pond Park and Al Warqa Park, while beautification works were completed on two basketball courts in Al Jafiliya Square and Satwa Park.
“The initiative was aimed at creatively beautifying the basketball and football courts in the parks through artistic redesigns using modern colours and art works, in order to enhance their aesthetics and provide visitors with a unique experience," the Dubai Municipality said.
“The project embodies the extent to which Dubai Municipality cares about the interests and hobbies of all members of society, and its keenness to plan and implement projects that enhance the attractiveness and beauty of the city,” the civic body added.
