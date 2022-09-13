UAE: Toddler dies after drowning in family's swimming pool

From butler service to car wash vouchers, guests will enjoy a host of privileges inside the park
An eighteen-month-old Emirati passed away after drowning late Monday evening.
She drowned in the swimming pool of her parents' villa which is located in Ras Al Khaimah.
The toddler passed away before she could arrive at Saqr Governmental Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.
There has been a series children's deaths due to drowning in pools of residences and hotels.
Another Emirati child also drowned in a swimming pool, earlier this year.
