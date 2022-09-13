UAE

UAE: Toddler dies after drowning in family's swimming pool

There has been a series of drowning-related deaths in the country

Image used for illustrative purposes
by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:06 AM

Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:08 AM

An eighteen-month-old Emirati passed away after drowning late Monday evening.

She drowned in the swimming pool of her parents' villa which is located in Ras Al Khaimah.

The toddler passed away before she could arrive at Saqr Governmental Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah.

There has been a series children's deaths due to drowning in pools of residences and hotels.

Another Emirati child also drowned in a swimming pool, earlier this year.

