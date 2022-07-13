Dubai resident, 6-year-old son drown off Oman beach

The neediest citizens must be taken into account, he says
A 42-year-old Indian expat hailing from Maharashtra and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday.
Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who are Dubai residents, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.
Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai and hailed from Jath in Sangli district, his brother said.
As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water, and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them.
While his and his son's bodies were fished out, a search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.
The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child.
ALSO READ:
The neediest citizens must be taken into account, he says
One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, will be allowed at this year’s Haj
1 million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year’s pilgrimage
Banners welcome the devotees, including the first international visitors since 2019
Officers will 'fulfill their duties' in securing routes to holy sites, says spokesman
The decision went into effect on Monday
Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah
Domestic political scene 'torn by disagreement and personal interests', Sheikh Meshal says