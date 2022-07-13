Dubai resident, 6-year-old son drown off Oman beach

Search underway for nine-year-old daughter of Indian family who is still missing

By PTI Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 5:40 PM

A 42-year-old Indian expat hailing from Maharashtra and his six-year-old son drowned at a beach in Oman while his daughter went missing, a family member said on Wednesday.

Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children Shreya (9) and Shreyas (6), who are Dubai residents, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, said Mhamane's brother.

Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai and hailed from Jath in Sangli district, his brother said.

As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water, and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them.

While his and his son's bodies were fished out, a search was on for the girl, said Shashikant's brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy.

The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that a search was on for the missing child.

