UAE to build 3 desalination plants to supply Gaza with water

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:45 PM

The UAE's Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence announced its intention to build three desalination plants in Rafah, Gaza Strip, as part of the 'Gallant Knight 3' humanitarian operation.

Following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 'Gallant Knight 3' aims to provide support for the Palestinian people.

The production capacity of each plant is 200,000 gallons per day with a total of 600,000 gallons, benefiting 300,000 people per day.

The initiative symbolises the UAE's historic stance of support and solidarity with the brotherly people of Palestine, particularly in light of the challenging circumstances they are facing.

'Gallant Knight 3' was launched on 5th November under the leadership of the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence in cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Red Crescent, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and other UAE institutions to provide humanitarian support to Palestinian people in Gaza.

The initiative also provide volunteering opportunities for doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and for volunteers registered with the Emirates Red Crescent and other humanitarian and charitable entities in the UAE.

