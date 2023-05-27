UAE strongly condemns storming Jordanian Ambassador's residence in Khartoum

Automated checks will be conducted through the digital representation of a building or infrastructure
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the storming and vandalisation at the residence of the ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in Khartoum. The UAE stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and the residences of embassy employees according to the norms and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, which aim to de-stabilise security and stability and which are in contravention of moral and human values and principles.
The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.
