UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari embassy in Sudan

Foreign ministry underscores the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework, and dialogue

File photo

By WAM Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 4:19 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 5:11 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the storming and vandalism of the Embassy of Qatar in Khartoum, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings according to the customs and charters that govern and regulate diplomatic work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilise security and stability.

The ministry underscored the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

