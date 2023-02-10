UAE strongly condemns attack on bus station in Jerusalem

Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to the Israeli government, its people, and its sympathy to the families of the victims

By WAM Published: Fri 10 Feb 2023, 11:56 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place at a bus station in Jerusalem and resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Israeli government and its people and its sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

