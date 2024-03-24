UAE: Several drivers arrested for racing on road, causing accident in Fujairah

Sheikh Mohamed and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged greetings for the holy month of Ramadan
Several motorists have been arrested for driving recklessly and illegally racing on a public road in Fujairah. The drivers, who risked their lives and endangered the lives of other road users, had also caused a traffic accident and were later apprehended by the Fujairah Police General Command.
The Traffic and Patrol Administration closely investigated the incident in the Al Sodah region and identified the drivers involved in the reckless racing. During the examination of surveillance footage, it was revealed that one vehicle lost control, swerved off the road, spun, and collided with a rail barrier.
The police were able to track down the perpetrators quickly after the circulation of videos. Law enforcement swiftly located and arrested the individuals responsible for these violations.
General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kabi confirmed that necessary legal measures are being taken against the offenders, who will be referred to the Public Prosecutor's office for appropriate action.
The General Command of the Fujairah Police issues a stern warning to all drivers, emphasising the need to adhere to traffic regulations and laws. The authority said that those who disregard the safety of road users will face severe penalties and legal consequences.
