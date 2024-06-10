UAE: Reduce electricity bills during summer with this trick

All private schools, universities and nurseries in the emirate will reopen on Wednesday, June 19
Scorching summer heat usually makes people crank down the thermostat of their air conditioners. However, it is better to resist that urge, and rather do this — set your ACs at a default temperature of 24°C and save not only money on electricity bills but also reduce energy consumption.
This is what Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, is trying to push people to do as part of its annual summer campaign called 'Set at 24°C and Save’.
The campaign, the eleventh in a row, will continue until the end of this summer in an effort to consolidate sustainability practices among of Empower’s more than 136,000 customers.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel
Under its campaign, the company urges customers across residential and commercial buildings to rationalise district cooling consumption by setting the AC thermostat at 24°C auto mode.
The aim is to reduce consumption bills, protect the environment, save energy, and preserve resources towards a green future, the Empower stated.
“We're seeing a growing sense of responsibility among our customers regarding energy consumption. This is a positive trend as rationalising energy use should be a shared focus for all of us. As a service provider and alongside our customers, we can make a significant impact by adopting sustainable practices that benefit both our community and future generations," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.
Bin Shafar pointed out that rationalising cooling energy consumption during the summer season in particular contributes to preserving natural resources and protecting the environment.
He said that setting air conditioners to the automatic mode at 24°C is an ideal option for effective and comfortable cooling. "This process ensures low pressure on the district cooling network, leading to a significant reduction in power consumption. As a result, carbon emissions are minimised, contributing to reducing global warming”.
ALSO READ:
All private schools, universities and nurseries in the emirate will reopen on Wednesday, June 19
The rules will come into effect from mid-August 2024
The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists
Colourful cultural performances captivated the audience, showcasing the country's heritage
Foreign Ministry stressed immediate priority to preserve Palestinian lives, unhindered delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip
Company must obtain prior approval from the competent authority to practice telemarketing activity
Survey finds significant decline in cigarette smoking and a substantial surge in shisha usage over the past 12 months
Temperatures will range between 41ºC and 43ºC during the day, and 26ºC and 29ºC at night