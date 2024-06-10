UAE: Reduce electricity bills during summer with this trick

(Representational image)

Scorching summer heat usually makes people crank down the thermostat of their air conditioners. However, it is better to resist that urge, and rather do this — set your ACs at a default temperature of 24°C and save not only money on electricity bills but also reduce energy consumption.

This is what Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, is trying to push people to do as part of its annual summer campaign called 'Set at 24°C and Save’.

The campaign, the eleventh in a row, will continue until the end of this summer in an effort to consolidate sustainability practices among of Empower’s more than 136,000 customers.

Under its campaign, the company urges customers across residential and commercial buildings to rationalise district cooling consumption by setting the AC thermostat at 24°C auto mode.

The aim is to reduce consumption bills, protect the environment, save energy, and preserve resources towards a green future, the Empower stated.

“We're seeing a growing sense of responsibility among our customers regarding energy consumption. This is a positive trend as rationalising energy use should be a shared focus for all of us. As a service provider and alongside our customers, we can make a significant impact by adopting sustainable practices that benefit both our community and future generations," said Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.