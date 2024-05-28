UAE ranks 5th in the world in road quality, 10th in public transport

Photo: File

Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 5:35 PM

The UAE ranks fifth in the world in road quality and 10th in public transport, according to the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2024 report, issued by the World Economic Forum.

Among Arab countries, the country ranks first in road quality and second in the efficiency of public transport services.

When it comes to efficiency of port services, the UAE ranks ninth globally and first among Arab countries.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed that these results are attributed to the forward-looking vision of wise leadership and that they are a testament to the viability of the UAE's long-term strategic plans, which present ample opportunities for growth.

He said, "These achievements reflect our proactive approach and strategic planning in various sectors and reaffirm the UAE's ambition to become a globally recognised innovation and excellence hub.