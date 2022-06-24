UAE provides urgent aid to Afghanistan after earthquake kills over 1,000

Aid shipment comes as part of country's efforts to address current situation
UAE19 hours ago
The United Arab Emirates today dispatched a plane carrying 30 tons of urgent food supplies to Afghanistan to alleviate the impact of the devastating earthquake that recently struck southeast Afghanistan.
The move is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to operate a relief air bridge for the people affected by the earthquake.
The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, work on implementing the directives of the wise leadership.
ALSO READ:
This joint relief aid among the Emirati humanitarian institutions underlined the UAE's commitment to a humanitarian approach that enhances its relief response and meet the urgent needs for brotherly and friendly countries in need, in order to consolidate the value of the boundless giving.
A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,500 people and injuring 2,000 more in one of the deadliest earthquakes in decades.
Aid shipment comes as part of country's efforts to address current situation
UAE19 hours ago
Books, publishers can win awards worth up to Dh1.4 million
UAE19 hours ago
Audiences can attend in person for the first time since the programme's launch 5 years ago
UAE19 hours ago
Leaving them unattended is a major cause of drowning, authorities warn
UAE19 hours ago
The brand will be available in major hypermarkets and stores over the next few days, official says
UAE19 hours ago
To cater to the demand Dubai Municipality is collaborating with 7 smart applications
UAE20 hours ago
4,700 sqm warehouse is second largest in the country, provides same-day and one-day deliveries to customers
UAE21 hours ago
Items include precious artefacts, handmade paintings, medical electronic instruments
UAE23 hours ago