UAE provides urgent aid to Afghanistan after earthquake kills over 1,000

Move implemented after directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

By WAM Published: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 11:59 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Jun 2022, 12:02 PM

The United Arab Emirates today dispatched a plane carrying 30 tons of urgent food supplies to Afghanistan to alleviate the impact of the devastating earthquake that recently struck southeast Afghanistan.

The move is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to operate a relief air bridge for the people affected by the earthquake.

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, work on implementing the directives of the wise leadership.

This joint relief aid among the Emirati humanitarian institutions underlined the UAE's commitment to a humanitarian approach that enhances its relief response and meet the urgent needs for brotherly and friendly countries in need, in order to consolidate the value of the boundless giving.

A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,500 people and injuring 2,000 more in one of the deadliest earthquakes in decades.