UAE President, VP condole with King of Jordan on death of Queen Rania’s father

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sent cables

By Wam

Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 11:21 AM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, on the passing of Dr Faisal Al-Yasin, the father of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah.

