UAE President, VP condole with King of Jordan on death of Queen Rania’s father

UAE2 days ago
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, on the passing of Dr Faisal Al-Yasin, the father of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, sent a similar cable of condolences to His Majesty King Abdullah.
ALSO READ:
UAE2 days ago
Competitions to be held with total prize money worth Dh1 million
UAE2 days ago
Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care
UAE2 days ago
20 volunteers scale the earth's highest mountain
UAE2 days ago
Health ministry lists out tips to stay safe; reveals treatment and vaccination protocol
UAE2 days ago
Charges for residency holders or freelancers for two years also amended
UAE2 days ago
Emmanuelle Charpentier also gave insights into work-life balance
UAE2 days ago
6 BLS centres located in Dubai & Northern Emirates will accept applications
UAE2 days ago