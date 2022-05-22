Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares homages to late Sheikh Khalifa

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has played a pivotal role in developing a female workforce fully capable of overcoming future challenges
UAE2 days ago
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday shared a heartwarming video showing how communities accross the country paid homage to the late Sheikh Khalifa.
"Across the country, people & communities have been paying their own respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa," the leader said in a tweet. "This united display of affection & admiration is a fitting tribute to a beloved leader who dedicated his life to the happiness & wellbeing of the UAE & those who call it home."
The video begins with the sombre audio of the announcement of the late Sheikh Khalifa's death. Footage of UAE leaders attending his funeral is then interspersed with those showing communities from all over the country holding absentee prayers and special services.
ALSO READ:
Both Muslim and non-Muslim religious communities across the country held special prayers in memory of the beloved late leader, who passed away on May 13 at age 73.
Prayer sessions were held at mosques, churches, temples and other places of worship across the country. In addition, many residents who couldn't attend the services in person prayed from their homes.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has played a pivotal role in developing a female workforce fully capable of overcoming future challenges
UAE2 days ago
Some suppliers have begun charging a service fee for transportation
UAE2 days ago
The Indian guru believes his plan offers a key opportunity to redouble efforts at reversing degradation of agricultural land
UAE2 days ago
New platform seeks to expand the “gratitude” of customers beyond waiters and delivery staff
UAE2 days ago
Public and private sector entities urged to preserve food resources for a sustainable future
UAE3 days ago
Decision will give boost to local trading and market activity
UAE3 days ago
Decision to cement emirate's status as a key city in the metaverse
UAE3 days ago
Certain conditions have been set for the customer to benefit from these policies
UAE3 days ago