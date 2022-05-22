Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shares homages to late Sheikh Khalifa

The footage shows communities across the UAE paying tribute to the leader

Published: Sun 22 May 2022

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday shared a heartwarming video showing how communities accross the country paid homage to the late Sheikh Khalifa.

"Across the country, people & communities have been paying their own respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa," the leader said in a tweet. "This united display of affection & admiration is a fitting tribute to a beloved leader who dedicated his life to the happiness & wellbeing of the UAE & those who call it home."

The video begins with the sombre audio of the announcement of the late Sheikh Khalifa's death. Footage of UAE leaders attending his funeral is then interspersed with those showing communities from all over the country holding absentee prayers and special services.

Both Muslim and non-Muslim religious communities across the country held special prayers in memory of the beloved late leader, who passed away on May 13 at age 73.

Prayer sessions were held at mosques, churches, temples and other places of worship across the country. In addition, many residents who couldn't attend the services in person prayed from their homes.