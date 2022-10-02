UAE

UAE President condoles with Indonesian counterpart on stampede victims

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the deplorable accident

By WAM

Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 11:48 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on the victims killed in a stampede at a football match in East Java province, today.

President Sheikh Mohamed wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the deplorable accident.

