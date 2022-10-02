'A dark day for all': Football world reacts after Indonesia stadium stampede kills at least 174

The tragedy on Saturday night is one of the world's deadliest sporting stadium disasters

By AFP Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 4:07 PM

World football united on Sunday after Indonesian authorities said that at least 174 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across football:

"Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news."

Former England star Wayne Rooney:

"Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Spain defender Sergio Ramos:

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart."

England women's captain Leah Williamson:

"We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected."

Manchester United:

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Manchester City:

"FC Barcelona is pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia and rejects all acts of violence both on and off the field."

Barcelona:

"Paris Saint-Germain would like to offer its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

Paris Saint-Germain:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. There should never be violence at a football match."

Ajax:

"A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino:

"The RFEF deeply laments the tragedy and condemns any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be."

Spanish Football Federation. Spanish clubs will observe a minute's silence before matches on Sunday:

"The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night."

Premier League:

"Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang, Indonesia."

Italy's Serie A:

"I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia."

