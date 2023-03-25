UAE: Philippine Embassy, Consulate closed for five days

Services at the missions will resume on Tuesday, April 11

The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed for five days, from April 6 – 10, in observance of the national holidays in the Philippines, including the Holy Week.

April 6 is Maundy Thursday, and April 7 is Good Friday – two of the most important religious holidays in the Philippines.

Saturday and Sunday are weekends in he UAE; while Monday, April 10, is observed as Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in the Philippines.

Embassy and consular services will resume on April 11, Tuesday.

