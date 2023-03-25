UAE

UAE: Philippine Embassy, Consulate closed for five days

Services at the missions will resume on Tuesday, April 11

KT photo: Angel Tesorero
KT photo: Angel Tesorero
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 7:22 PM

The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed for five days, from April 6 – 10, in observance of the national holidays in the Philippines, including the Holy Week.

April 6 is Maundy Thursday, and April 7 is Good Friday – two of the most important religious holidays in the Philippines.

Saturday and Sunday are weekends in he UAE; while Monday, April 10, is observed as Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in the Philippines.

Embassy and consular services will resume on April 11, Tuesday.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com

A Staff Reporter

