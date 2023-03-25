UAE: Philippine Embassy, Consulate closed for five days

1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The Philippine missions in the UAE will be closed for five days, from April 6 – 10, in observance of the national holidays in the Philippines, including the Holy Week.
April 6 is Maundy Thursday, and April 7 is Good Friday – two of the most important religious holidays in the Philippines.
Saturday and Sunday are weekends in he UAE; while Monday, April 10, is observed as Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in the Philippines.
Embassy and consular services will resume on April 11, Tuesday.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
1,200 items were collected on the very first day of Ramadan to be distributed to the needy in some Middle East and African countries
The country aims to reduce potable water consumption by 20 per cent and increase the reuse of treated water to 95 per cent
Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease
In a video that was tweeted earlier today, the authority said that they will be stringent punishment for those begging for personal or material gain
Some students looked down on her, questioning her family's financial status — but Bianca kept going until she reached her goal
First edition of week-long series of events will be held between March 25-31
Dubai Ruler thanks the former chief for his services during tenure
The athlete is accompanied by Dubai Police cars, ensuring he can complete his route around the Burj Khalifa safely