Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE on 2-day visit

He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries

Screengrab from a video shared by Pakistan Consulate in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:31 AM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:49 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday on a two-day visit to the UAE.

Abdullah Touq Al Mari, UAE’s Minister of Economy, and senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy, received the prime minister at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

This would be Sharif’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.

During the visit, Sharif will meet the senior government officials with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The Pakistani prime minister will also hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

