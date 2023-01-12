Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE on 2-day visit

Public Prosecution shares social media post to highlight the offence
Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif landed in Abu Dhabi on Thursday on a two-day visit to the UAE.
Abdullah Touq Al Mari, UAE’s Minister of Economy, and senior officials of the Pakistani Embassy, received the prime minister at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
This would be Sharif’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.
During the visit, Sharif will meet the senior government officials with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries.
The Pakistani prime minister will also hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.
The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.
ALSO READ:
Public Prosecution shares social media post to highlight the offence
Force dealt with 85 insult reports and 6 defamation cases using information technology last year
Community initiative that serves as a link between force and public helps people living in residential districts
AI-powered lost and found smart system of the authority helped return over 80,000 lost items to owners inside and outside the country
Bookstore managers, who have been preparing for the whirlwind release, say that they have not seen such interest in a book since the final Harry Potter volume
The country is very interested in cooperating in the agricultural sector with the UAE, he added
In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls
What to do if document expired 10 years ago; and four other questions answered