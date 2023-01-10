Watch: More than 60 Hindu couples tie knot in mass wedding ceremony in Pakistan

Just before she passed away, Elena Huelva revealed to her followers that she was struggling with her health in recent weeks
More than 60 Hindu couples marry in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, the most populous city in Pakistan. One bride explains that she's taking part as her family is unable to afford the high costs of a Hindu wedding, a sentiment echoed by one of the grooms.
"Our financial situation is not so good. We can barely afford our rent. That's why we opted to get married here," said one of the grooms.
"I don't have any brothers or male family members. I live with my mother and sister and we can't afford the cost of the wedding. My mother applied for me to get married here. So, here we are," said Luxmy Devi, who tied the knot in the mass ceremony.
"Every year, we assist in getting at least 100 couples married. If they cannot afford to come here, then we make arrangements for them," said said Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankvani, member of the Pakistan National Assembly and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, who has been organising mass weddings for poor Hindu couples who cannot afford to tie the knot.
A large number of the couples had travelled to Karachi from far-flung cities in the Sindh region.
The couples are also given gifts as well as some financial support to help them kick-start their new life.
Mass weddings allow low-income group couples to overcome the high costs of celebrations.
(with inputs from AFP)
The 32-year-old, nicknamed "El Raton", had allegedly helped to run his father's operations since the former Sinaloa cartel boss was extradited to the US
He previously possessed more than 50 per cent of voting rights at Ant but the changes will mean that his share falls to 6.2 per cent
Ukraine will get Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, self-propelled Howitzers, surface to air missiles, ammunition and other items
The author is not sure if he will ever be able to walk again or hold a pen
Transportation Ministry urges travellers to reduce trips, commuters of public transport to wear masks
The advisory was sent out after the recent incidents of audio leaks, including those of PM Shahbaz Sharif and Imran Khan
The property was purchased from Mark Thatcher, son of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher