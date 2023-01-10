Watch: More than 60 Hindu couples tie knot in mass wedding ceremony in Pakistan

Brides, grooms say they are unable to afford high costs of marriage

By web Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 6:58 PM

More than 60 Hindu couples marry in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi, the most populous city in Pakistan. One bride explains that she's taking part as her family is unable to afford the high costs of a Hindu wedding, a sentiment echoed by one of the grooms.

"Our financial situation is not so good. We can barely afford our rent. That's why we opted to get married here," said one of the grooms.

"I don't have any brothers or male family members. I live with my mother and sister and we can't afford the cost of the wedding. My mother applied for me to get married here. So, here we are," said Luxmy Devi, who tied the knot in the mass ceremony.

"Every year, we assist in getting at least 100 couples married. If they cannot afford to come here, then we make arrangements for them," said said Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankvani, member of the Pakistan National Assembly and patron-in-chief Pakistan Hindu Council, who has been organising mass weddings for poor Hindu couples who cannot afford to tie the knot.

A large number of the couples had travelled to Karachi from far-flung cities in the Sindh region.

The couples are also given gifts as well as some financial support to help them kick-start their new life.

Mass weddings allow low-income group couples to overcome the high costs of celebrations.

(with inputs from AFP)