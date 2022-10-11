UAE: No Green Pass required for cruise passengers in Abu Dhabi

Announced in December 2021, the programme will see passengers zipping from Abu Dhabi to Dubai within 50 minutes, and to Fujairah in 100
Passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi have been exempted from showing green pass on Al Hosn app to visit tourist attractions and establishments, the local authority said.
“Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, passengers and crew arriving Abu Dhabi via cruise ships are now exempt from green pass protocols to enter tourism attractions and establishments,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) said.
Instead of the app, visitors can use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.
“Cruise cards or cruise wristband issued by cruise ships will be used as identification for passengers and crew, to allow them to enter tourism establishments without having to show a green pass on the Al Hosn app.”
The circular has been issued to general managers of hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers and venue owners, museums, cultural and leisure sites.
Recently, the local authorities eased several Covid-19 precautionary measures, including increasing the validity of green pass to 30 days, making masks optional in majority of the public places and reducing the isolation period to five days.
ALSO READ:
Announced in December 2021, the programme will see passengers zipping from Abu Dhabi to Dubai within 50 minutes, and to Fujairah in 100
The ceremonies held under the slogan ‘UAE and Egypt … One Heart' will include a three-day event in the capital Cairo this month
Deals worth an estimated $2 billion have also been signed between the two countries in the agro processing, energy, and mineral sectors
They were received by the Defence Attache at the Embassy of India and officials of the UAE Navy
The milestone announcement made at the ongoing Gitex exhibition is expected to minimise the risk of medical errors
Mohre said the programme is a social security scheme that protects employees during joblessness
Sheikh Mohammed said that the budget of the Union is sustainable and balanced
Some cars drove against the traffic on busy roads