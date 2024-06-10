UAE: New federal traffic law announced

The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists
A new federal law on traffic was approved on Monday by the UAE Cabinet, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
Under the new law, there will be amendments to the classification of vehicles and the use of modern technologies on the roads. This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport industry globally.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Dubai Ruler said that the new legislation will cover the expansion of the use of self-driving vehicles and electric cars. The law will also look at various types of personal means of transportation, and reliance on transportation as a whole.
The federal traffic law will take advantage of the technological progress that characterises the country's road network.
ALSO READ:
The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists
Colourful cultural performances captivated the audience, showcasing the country's heritage
Foreign Ministry stressed immediate priority to preserve Palestinian lives, unhindered delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip
Company must obtain prior approval from the competent authority to practice telemarketing activity
Survey finds significant decline in cigarette smoking and a substantial surge in shisha usage over the past 12 months
Temperatures will range between 41ºC and 43ºC during the day, and 26ºC and 29ºC at night
Motorists are urged to exercise caution due to reduced visibility brought about by the windy, dusty conditions
Audience and participants can nominate their favourite content creators for the award