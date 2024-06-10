E-Paper

UAE: New federal traffic law announced

This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by means of transportation globally

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X
Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/X

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:38 PM

Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:54 PM

A new federal law on traffic was approved on Monday by the UAE Cabinet, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Under the new law, there will be amendments to the classification of vehicles and the use of modern technologies on the roads. This move aims to keep pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport industry globally.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Dubai Ruler said that the new legislation will cover the expansion of the use of self-driving vehicles and electric cars. The law will also look at various types of personal means of transportation, and reliance on transportation as a whole.


The federal traffic law will take advantage of the technological progress that characterises the country's road network.

