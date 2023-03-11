UAE minister meets UN chief and key partners regarding raising global climate ambitions

They discuss urgent need to close financing gap and to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC

By WAM Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 8:45 PM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 8:49 PM

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and COP28 UAE President-Designate, concluded his visit to the United States by meeting Secretary General António Guterres and holding close consultations with other key climate stakeholders at the United Nations.

During his meeting with the Secretary-General, Dr. Al Jaber underscored the UAE's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UN on climate action ahead of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

From his side, the Secretary-General expressed his deep appreciation for the cooperation of the UAE's COP Presidency and accepted the President-Designate's invitation to attend COP28 in the UAE. Dr. Al Jaber also outlined the UAE's key COP28 priorities across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage, climate finance, and process innovation.

In this regard, the two sides discussed the urgent need to close the financing gap and to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, attended the meeting and underscored that the agendas and outcomes of the work of the UN General Assembly and COP28 should be mutually reinforcing and aligned. Dr. Al Jaber also met Csaba Kőrösi, President of the UN General Assembly.

The COP28 President-Designate highlighted the UAE's intention to work closely with Member States to deliver a COP28 for all – one that is inclusive of diverse stakeholders, accountable for commitments, and actionable on solutions.

Underscoring this commitment, Dr. Al Jaber briefed the Permanent Representatives of the EU on progress towards COP28 and potential areas of cooperation. In a meeting with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, Dr. Al Jaber noted the importance of addressing the needs and priorities of children and young people at COP28.

The meeting was also attended by Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, and Lana Nusseibeh, Ambassador and UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

ALSO READ: