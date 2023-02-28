COP28 reflects the UAE’s commitment to find solutions for critical global issues

The UAE looks forward to host a dialogue on environmental issues at COP28 that will have an enduring impact on global sustainability and the future of humanity, says Crown Prince of Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, chairing the meeting of the higher committee overseeing preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE) held at Expo City Dubai. — Dubai Media Office

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 6:18 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 7:31 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has said that the organisation of COP28 reflects the UAE’s commitment to bringing together nations and institutions from across the world to generate solutions for critical global issues.

While chairing a meeting of the higher committee overseeing preparations for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE) held at Expo City Dubai, the Crown Prince said the UAE looks forward to host a dialogue on environmental issues at COP28 that will have an enduring impact on global sustainability and the future of humanity.

“Consistent with the UAE’s success in hosting mega global events, COP28 promises to open new pathways to resolve global environmental and climate-related challenges,” he said.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of local and federal government entities working together as one team to ensure the success of COP28.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate and Vice-Chairman of the higher committee, provided Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed updates on the COP28 Presidency’s global listening tour, and the preparations and community engagement efforts undertaken in the lead up to the climate conference, which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The meeting built on the discussions at the previous higher committee meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 UAE Higher Committee.

Dr Al Jaber said the COP28 Presidency is actively consulting with and listening to all stakeholders on the first leg of our listening tour, to connect the efforts of all stakeholders in co-creating concrete solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance.

“This is crucial to COP28’s vision for an open, transparent and inclusive process that builds on previous climate progress, enhances the buy-in of diverse stakeholders and advances groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement,” he said.

Dr Al Jaber highlighted that rallying global, regional and national efforts in a concerted drive towards meaningful climate action, and ensuring all segments of society, from businesses and non-government organisations to youth, women and civil society, have a constructive role to play in the lead-up to and at the climate summit, are key to COP28’s success.

Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and COP28 Youth Climate Champion, highlighted efforts undertaken to accelerate local and international youth participation, and prioritise the voices, needs and skills of young people on the global climate agenda.

Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to bold national climate action that aligns with COP28’s vision for transformative progress and the UAE’s 2023 theme ‘Year of Sustainability’.

The meeting also included an in-depth discussion of all logistical preparations that will create a seamless experience for delegates and visitors, from maximising accessibility to creating opportunities for all groups to engage in discussion and activities.

The COP28 UAE higher committee is comprised of ministers and government officials who represent the collective efforts of the government, various industries and sectors, at all levels, to prepare for the COP28 UAE climate summit.

Members of the Higher Committee include Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development; Muhammad Abdullah Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives; and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lieutenant-General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, director-general of the State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, under-secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court for Government Coordination Sector; Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, under-secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Saif Saeed Ghobash, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com