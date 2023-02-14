UAE: Man arrested for murdering another over financial dispute

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 2:11 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 2:59 PM

A 38-year-old man of Pakistani descent was arrested by the Sharjah Police yesterday for stabbing a 33-year-old during a brawl that erupted between them following a financial dispute shortly after midnight in the emirate. The deceased was identified as H.A.

The incident occurred on Sunday when police received a call to the operation room reporting the crime. A team rushed to the site and found that the victim had succumbed to severe stab wounds in his chest and abdomen.

The police CID team launched a manhunt for the suspect and arrested him in record time – less than 24 hours after the crime.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted to stabbing the victim to death, but claimed the crime was not planned. He said he lost his temper and stabbed the victim, but that he didn't mean to kill him. The police on Tuesday referred the case to the Public Prosecution for further action.

