UAE: Majid Al Futtaim group pays tribute to 'beloved founder'

Majid Al Futtaim group of companies paid tribute to their beloved founder, in a statement issued on Friday, after the business leader passed away.
'We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved founder, Majid Al Futtaim, passed away on the December 17, 2021.
Mr Majid Al Futtaim was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed the face of business in the entire region and his lifetime achievements have been an inspiration for many, and particularly for us at the Majid Al Futtaim group of companies, which was built around his clear sense of purpose and an unwavering vision. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with Mr Majid’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Al Futtaim believed wholeheartedly in robust, world-class private sector institutions and the role they should play in driving sustainable economic growth and human development. He worked tirelessly on turning this purpose and vision into a reality that acts as a role model for others.
His legacy lives on in Majid Al Futtaim’s business and culture, which shall continue to create outstanding businesses, innovative brands, and exceptional destinations and spaces that incubate happiness for our people and our customers."
