UAE leaders meet in Dubai, discuss ways to boost residents’ happiness

The UAE Vice-President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince also discussed diverse aspects of the UAE’s development journey

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 6:59 PM

The UAE Vice-President met the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Dubai on Monday.

During the meeting in Al Marmoom, the two leaders discussed ways to boost the happiness of UAE residents.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to post some photos of the meeting.

“Our consultations will continue and our coordination is solid,” he tweeted. “The future is more beautiful, by the will of Allah.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also posted photos from the meeting.

The Government of Dubai Media Office tweeted that the two leaders discussed the UAE’s development journey and its “mega projects and strategic plans” that are part of the government’s efforts to provide the highest quality of life to both citizens and expats.

They also discussed diverse aspects of the UAE’s development journey.

The two leaders discussed the development and economic initiatives that form part of the ‘Projects of the 50’, and the preparations for the next phase of the nation’s growth. They also explored ways to further enhance the participation of the youth and raise their contributions to the nation’s development journey.

ALSO READ:

They discussed Expo 2020 Dubai’s success in bringing people together from across the world and providing a platform for the global community to learn about diverse cultures and civilisations. The two leaders said the successful organisation of the event reflects well on the UAE’s ability to organise mega global events that help shape a brighter future for the planet.

Earlier this month, the two leaders had met in Abu Dhabi to deliberate on several issues concerning the nation and its citizens. They discussed the post-Covid phased return to normalcy across various state departments and institutions.