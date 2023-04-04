UAE launches 'one-touch' Golden Visa service, makes application easier

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 5:11 PM

A new comprehensive service to obtain a Golden Residency Visa has been announced by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Port Security.

The 'One Touch Golden Visa service' is designed to make the process of obtaining a Golden Visa easier for those concerned, by helping them with their applications for the visa, issuance of other visas, regularisation of status, and the issuance of residency and identity – along with the possibility of renewing all of these in just one step.

If a resident meets the specified requirements for the Golden Visa, they can complete their application with just the push of a button on the ICP website. The announcement was made on the ICP's official Instagram channel, with the authority encouraging those eligible to apply either via the website or the smart application UAEICP.

The Golden Visa enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE, while enjoying exclusive benefits that include: the privilege of not needing a sponsor, the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than six months in order to keep their residence visa valid, and the ability to sponsor their family members – including spouses and children, regardless of their ages.

The minimum monthly salary requirement for getting hold of the coveted visa also recently dropped from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000, with many more skilled professionals eligible to get the long-term residency. Suitable disciplines include medicine, sciences and engineering, information technology, business and administration, education, law, culture and social sciences.

