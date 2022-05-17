UAE lab to launch service that detects gluten in food products

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday
UAE1 day ago
The Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) has developed a service to detect gluten in various food products using the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technology, Dubai Municipality announced Tuesday.
This would make DCL the first lab in the country to provide a quick detection service for gluten in various food products.
The new service aims to ensure the accuracy of information mentioned on the food product label (gluten-free), to ensure the quality of products and protect the consumer.
“DCL has always been working to keep pace with the latest developments in safety and quality standards, and the new service is part of the endeavour of Dubai Municipality to achieve its strategic focus, which includes achieving sustainable environmental and food resources and preserving the safety and health of community members,” said Dubai Municipality in a press release.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was elected on Saturday
UAE1 day ago
Some will be able to observe every stage of it, such as Algeria and Morocco
UAE1 day ago
The new President urges the youth to be better than their fathers and grandfathers
UAE1 day ago
Country's economy to continue its journey toward diversification as new policy measures help achieve sustainable growth
UAE1 day ago
'My father wasn't at home, but I felt like I wanted to go,' says a ten-year-old who attended absentee funeral prayers
UAE1 day ago
Photos: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wears many hats — all of which make him an icon respected by Emiratis and expats alike
UAE1 day ago
Islamabad announced 3-day national mourning from Friday till Sunday
UAE1 day ago
He has promoted peace, championed environmental causes and inspired the world with his humanitarian work
UAE1 day ago