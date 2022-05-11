UAE: New service offers residents easy access to quality healthcare facilities

Online platform will allow customers to make informed decision on buying the most suitable insurance policy

Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 4:11 PM

A popular insurance and a financial company have joined hands to announce a one-of-its-kind partnership in the region that aims to offer UAE residents easy access to quality healthcare.

While medical inflation has been rising at a rate of 18 per cent to 20 per cent annually, not many individuals are able to meet quality healthcare needs, and to address this issue, Policybazaar.ae and GuideMeDoc have got together to offer a new service.

The service allows customers access to a platform where they can compare health insurance plans and make an informed decision on buying the most suitable policy online. They can also avail value added healthcare concierge services wherein they would be provided support and guidance throughout their medical journey.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO Policybazaar.ae said, “We are truly happy to partner with GuideMeDoc. Our relationship will drive innovation and quality customer experience, ensuring that they receive quality healthcare services, right when they need it without any hassle.”

Customers will benefit from the help and be able choose hospitals and doctors, both within and outside their insurance policy network (of course insurance policy coverage will apply only within network and basis annual limit), in case they have any minor or major health procedures to be consulted. GuideMeDoc will also help our customers speak to other patients who have done similar procedures to make an informed choice.

From arranging consultations with top doctors, to liaising with the hospitals, clinics on any major or minor procedure that the customer wants to get done, team GuideMEeDoc will be there at hand to guide customers.

In addition to this, Policybazaar.ae customers can also avail health checkups, including lab and diagnostic tests at a subsidised rate.

“Our team of experienced healthcare professionals will provide a personal touch to develop a strategic relationship that will ensure to take digital health services a step further in the UAE,” said Dr. Gulshan Vijayshankar, co-founder and partner of GuideMeDoc.