UAE issues warning to citizens in Oman as torrential rains hit region

The UAE embassy in Oman warned its citizens in the Gulf country to take caution as torrential rains hit the region.
Taking to X, the authority called upon its citizens residing in Oman to follow the safety instructions issued by Oman authorities in all areas of the governate.
In case of any emergency situations, residents are advised to call on the number 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register for the Tawajodi service.
Oman's met reported clouds flowing over most governorates, with rainy cumulus clouds over parts of areas like Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, North Al Batinah, and South Al Batinah, which may move later to affect the entire region.
Residents in parts of the UAE woke up to moderate to heavy rains, with even hailstorm hitting regions like Al Ain. Cloud cover is expected to gradually increase across the country, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated during daytime in certain areas. The likelihood of rain will gradually increase across scattered parts of the country, manifesting as rapid consecutive waves of moderate to heavy intensity.
