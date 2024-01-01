UAE

UAE embassy issues warning to citizens in Japan over massive earthquake

One of the quakes was a major 7.5 earthquake that triggered a series of tsunami warnings

by

Web Desk
Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 2:28 PM

Last updated: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 2:36 PM

The UAE Embassy in Tokyo has issued a warning to citizens due to the massive earthquake that struck Japan.

The authority has asked all its citizens to exercise caution.They are also advised to follow safety instructions issued by the Japanese authorities.

In case of any emergencies, citizens can communicate with the embassy at 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and by registering for the Tawajodi service.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a total of 21 quakes above 4.0 magnitude hit the country. One of these was a major 7.5 earthquake that triggered a series of tsunami warnings.

The first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after the series of earthquakes. Waves as high as 1.2 metres hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4.21pm local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The areas affected were the Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu.

Inputs from AFP

