UAE embassy issues warning to citizens in Japan over massive earthquake

The last weekly draw date was on December 30, 2023
The UAE Embassy in Tokyo has issued a warning to citizens due to the massive earthquake that struck Japan.
The authority has asked all its citizens to exercise caution.They are also advised to follow safety instructions issued by the Japanese authorities.
In case of any emergencies, citizens can communicate with the embassy at 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and by registering for the Tawajodi service.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a total of 21 quakes above 4.0 magnitude hit the country. One of these was a major 7.5 earthquake that triggered a series of tsunami warnings.
The first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after the series of earthquakes. Waves as high as 1.2 metres hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4.21pm local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The areas affected were the Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu.
Inputs from AFP
ALSO READ:
The last weekly draw date was on December 30, 2023
'We won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money', says the Canadian
He first arrived by ship from Mumbai in 1973 at the age of 18
Service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community
The decision by Sharjah and Pakistan to mute celebrations was deeply felt within the community residing in the emirate
Abu Dhabi National Hotels will operate these hotels under Kempinski, JW Marriott and Autograph Collection Hotels banners
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and maintain their safety
The festival has introduced a range of natural and homemade products, showcasing the versatility of honey and its wax