Major earthquakes, tsunami waves leave parts of Japan without power

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Around 33,500 households were without power around the epicentre of a series of major earthquakes in central Japan on Monday, local utilities said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a total of 21 quakes above 4.0 magnitude hit the country.
One of these was a major 7.5 earthquake that triggered a series of tsunami warnings.
The first tsunami waves, some more than a metre high, arrived on the north coast of central Japan after the series of earthquakes. Waves as high as 1.2 metres hit Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture at 4.21pm local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The areas affected were the Toyama, Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu.
Several major highways were closed on Monday around the epicentre of the earthquakes. Shinkansen bullet train services were also suspended between Tokyo and the epicentre in the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of Japan's main island of Honshu, Japan Railways said.
The government said that no abnormalities had been reported after the earthquakes.
"It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now," government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice
Poland says a Russian missile appeared to have flown into its airspace for some 40km before returning to Ukraine
Official says the Indian request to extradite the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba is in connection to a money laundering case
US Treasury alleges that the people and firms helped transfer millions of dollars to the Houthis
The Republican leader failed to mention slavery as a cause of the American Civil War when asked what led to the conflict
The aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months