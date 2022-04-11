UAE: India wins Dubai Police Football Tournament for Communities

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi has led the Barakah Plant since its inception
The Indian community has won the Dubai Police Football Tournament for Communities.
Organised in cooperation with Dubai Police's strategic partners Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Municipality, the tournament saw the participation of 24 teams from different Asian nationalities.
Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Positive Spirit Initiative, reaffirmed the force's keenness to launch community-based initiatives that engage communities in various sports activities and tournaments in residential neighbourhoods across Dubai.
"Such community-based initiatives consolidate the culture of practising sports as an effective social tool to exploit leisure time and achieve the goals of the Positive Spirit initiative and improving the quality of life," They also aim to promote social harmony and promote values of tolerance, coexistence, respect, acceptance of others, harmony and oppose hatred in all forms ", Col. Al Mansouri added.
He also indicated that the initiative successfully reduced negative phenomena by 40 per cent over five years, from 2017 to 2021, and achieved a satisfaction rate of 96 per cent among community members.
At the end of the final match, Ahmed Ibrahim, head of Council's Community Events Section at the Dubai Sports Council, and Major Majid Issa from Al Muraqqabat Police Station handed the trophy and gold medals to the Indian community in the presence of the coordinators of the Positive Spirit Initiative, Captain Awad Mubarak and Fatima Abu Hajeer.
